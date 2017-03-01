RAILA’s ‘family’ member assassinated in Nairobi! He was a NASA politician under WETANGULA

A close friend of CORD leader, Raila Odinga, was gunned down in Nairobi by unknown assailants





Edison Natembeya, who was vying foor the Komarock MCA seat on a National Super Alliance (NASA) ticket, was gunned down last Sunday at wee hours of the morning.





The politician was shot together with a businessman who died on the spot while Natembeya was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital and passed on after efforts to revive him failed.





NASA co-principal Moses Wetangula has called for a speedy and thorough investigation into the incident.





“Ford Kenya candidate Komarock Ward Nairobi, Edison Natembeya, shot dead in Nairobi. We demand thorough and open investigations. RIP,” Wetangula, who is also Ford Kenya party leader, said.





Preliminary police investigations show that Natembeya was shot by the same gang that shot a police constable in Kayole and injured his colleague last Saturday.





Police have launched a man hunt for the merciless assassins.





