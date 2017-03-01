RAILA will not cheat me like UHURU/ RUTO did; he’s honest and genuine! The NASA deal

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has exuded confidence that the recently achieved unity in the National Super Alliance (NASA) will hold to and beyond the August 8th General Election.





Speaking in Mombasa, Mudavadi said NASA will not disintegrate as Jubilee is anticipating because the players are genuine.





He noted that they will support whoever wins the NASA Presidential ticket and will stick together forever.





He said unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, who cheated him in 2013, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula will not cheat him because they are honest an serious.





“Unlike Uhuru/ Ruto who cheated me on Jubilee ticket in 2013, NASA leader are honest and genuine in their resolve to back one of them to challenge the incumbent President,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST