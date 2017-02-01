RAILA will lose in Coast - MWAKWERE spells doom for baba and why KALONZO is better

Former High Commissioner to Tanzania, Chirau Ali Mwakwere, has denied allegations that he had joined President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM before defecting to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party.





Mwakwere noted that the ongoing rumor was false and misleading because he was never a member of Jubilee or ODM and therefore betrayed no one by joining Wiper.





Asked why he chose to join Wiper, which is an affiliate party of NASA, instead of ODM which he had been so much associated with, Mwakwere said Wiper is the future.





“I told them of my willingness to join NASA and because politics is dynamic, I chose Wiper after my own analysis and what was dictated to me by people of Kwale,” Mwakwere stated.





He noted that ODM’s popularity in the Coast was dying and Wiper is growing in leaps and bounds that’s why he aligned himself with the winning team.





“What people are saying is neither here nor there. Ask anyone to do calculation and you will probably see why I picked Wiper and not ODM,” he said.





