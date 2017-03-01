RAILA will kill me if he becomes President in August! ODM MP reveals as he plans to go to exile.

A vocal ODM MP has said that he is contemplating going to exile on August 8 if CORD leader, Raila Odinga, wins the Presidency.





Speaking last Saturday, Tigania East MP, Mpuri Aburi, who was elected on an ODM party ticket in 2013 said he is planning to seek asylum if Raila wins the Presidency in August.





“If Raila wins this election I will be the first person he will kill...I will be on standby at one of the borders, ready to run away," said Aburi, who has since joined Jubilee Party.





The flamboyant MP said he will work hard to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta is re-elected but asked the President to visit the County because things seem to be changing.





"I will ensure [President] Uhuru wins the Presidential seat because I cannot stand a Raila Government,” he said.





Aburi now joins Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who has also hinted of going into exile if Raila Odinga wins the Presidency in August.





