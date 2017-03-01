RAILA wasn’t sick! MUTAHI NGUNYI reveals what he did at Karen Hospital that fooled even UHURU

Tuesday March 14, 2017 - Political commentator Mutahi Ngunyi has commended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for fooling everyone that he was sick and suffering from bouts of food positioning.





According to Ngunyi, Raila Odinga was not sick, he just faked sickness to gain public sympathy over President Uhuru Kenyatta going into election.





He noted that Raila’s alleged food poisoning and sickness was the height of political conmanship and urged Kenyans not to fall for his dirty and outdated tricks.





“Our message to Uhuru is simple. Raila is a reckless, old, jobless man and most men his age are eating potatoes with their grandchildren in the villages. Although Raila is still strong, he is reckless, destructive and calculative,” Mutahi Ngunyi opined in his weekly political analysis.





Ngunyi also urged Uhuru to change his tact in dealing with Raila and the Opposition and deal with them ruthlessly.





“If the country falls apart, we will not blame Raila we will blame Uhuru, that’s why he must deal with the Opposition viciously and aggressively,” he said.





Watch the video below;-



