RAILA warns UHURU to leave JOHO alone and respect him as Governor - He is not your wife

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop intimidating ODM Governors when he visits their Counties.





Speaking in Mombasa in readiness for the Tononoka rally, Raila accused the President of disrespecting and targeting Opposition Governors who are opposed to Jubilee.





This follows the recent outburst by Uhuru against Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok and his Mombasa counterpart, Ali Hassan Joho, where he literally insulted them with unprintable adjectives.





The President even went further to put Joho under house arrest in order to stop him from attending his functions until he left Mombasa.





However, Raila castigated Uhuru’s tactics and warned him to respect Joho and the rest for his own good.





He said as Mombasa Governor and a Kenyan citizen, Joho had every right to attend the Mtongwe function which Uhuru barred him from attending two weeks ago.





