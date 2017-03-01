RAILA warns KALONZO against issuing ultimatums in NASA! We are all equal partners

Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has warned former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka against threatening to bolt out of the National Super Alliance if he is not named as the coalition’s presidential flag bearer in August.





Kalonzo has, over the last few days, maintained that he must be the NASA presidential flagbearer or bolt out of the alliance.





But speaking on Tuesday, Raila who is also the ODM Party leader, warned Musyoka against planning on power sharing before forming the Government.





He said Kalonzo should wait for the coalition to form the Government and then start asking questions of how to share power.





The former Premier said it is foolish for Kalonzo to demand a position in NASA yet they have not won the elections.





“It is foolhardy for somebody to talk about power sharing and we have not won the elections. I urged NASA leaders to be patient and wait for NASA to send Jubilee home in August and start power sharing negotiations,” Raila said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST