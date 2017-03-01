RAILA tells Kenyans to pray for UHURU because he is mentally sick and is quickly losing it

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has asked Kenyans to pray for President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is mentally sick.





In a telephone interview last Monday, Raila who had just jetted in from the United States said Uhuru needs prayers because he is abusing ODM Governors and threatening them.





“This behavior by the President needs prayers from Kenyans. He is not just abusing his powers but he is demeaning the institution of the Presidency," said Raila.





"Something is very wrong with the President,” Raila added.





The former Premier also said Uhuru was out of order when he abused Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and his Mombasa Counterpart, Ali Hassan Joho.





"These Governors are elected by the people. Just like the President they hold constitutional offices. There must be respect between these levels of Government,” Raila said.





Over the last two weeks, Uhuru has been hurling abuses at opposition Governors who have refused to join the Jubilee Government.



