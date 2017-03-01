RAILA speaks on cutting short his US trip to rescue his burning house - UHURU will hate this

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has denied claims that he cut short his tour of the United States of America over a crisis in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





In a statement to Kenyans, Raila, through his Spokesman Dennis Onyango, said he came back in the country after completing his 10-day tour of US.





Onyango noted that the former PM did not coming back home because of the crisis in NASA but because he has completed his tour. He said the period is between the timeframe described in a statement on March 10th that he would be away for slightly over a week.





“The claim by the Sunday Nation that Raila Odinga cut short his stay in the US to attend NASA crisis talks is therefore a lie and a fabrication intended to create the impression that there is a monumental problem in the NASA he is rushing back to resolve,” Onyango said.





Raila left the country on March 10th for South Africa to visit his ailing daughter Rosemary before flying to the US for a number of engagements.





