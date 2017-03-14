RAILA should be the NASA presidential flag bearer - KALONZO/ MUDAVADI are opportunists - JOHO

Mombasa Governor, Hassan Ali Joho, has pleaded with the NASA leadership to name ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, as the coalition’s presidential flag bearer to face off President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





Speaking in Mombasa last Saturday when he jetted in from a two week visit of the United States, Joho maintained that Raila was the best person in NASA to be President.





The flamboyant Governor pledged to lead pro-Raila campaigns in Coast region to make him President.





"I am going to kick-start campaigns and rallies to support Raila Odinga's race to State House. He has suffered a lot for this country and he must be the President come August,'' said Joho.





Joho’s sentiments were echoed by Raila’s elder brother, Dr Oburu Odinga, who asked Raila's partners, to shelve their presidential ambitions and allow the former Prime Minister be the NASA presidential flag-bearer.





"Raila is the best man to send Uhuru home. We cannot afford not to make him the NASA flag-bearer,'' said Oburu.





The Kenyan DAILY POST