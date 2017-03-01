RAILA says he will never abandon JOHO and leave him exposed to UHURU/ RUTO’s knives

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has said that he will fight a tough war to protect Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, who is facing an onslaught from the Jubilee administration.





Joho’s shinning political career could be dealt a blow should the Criminal Investigation Department find him culpable of academic certificates forgery.





In addition, the flamboyant Governor is facing a probe by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over tax evasion as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s warning to him becomes a reality.





“Joho has stood with us during turbulent times and I will never abandon him during this difficult time,” said Raila.





Raila, who was speaking at Orange House on Tuesday when he received over 100 defectors from Jubilee, said Jubilee leaders hate the truth and that is the reason they are frustrating Joho.





“They hate the truth and that is why they are using all negative tactics to bring him down. I will ensure these people are stopped,” said Raila.





The Kenyan DAILY POST