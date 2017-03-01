RAILA reveals what he did in US and State House is trembling! I met TRUMP administration officials

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed rumors that he went to the US to hire hacking experts to infiltrate the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) system to help him rig the August 8th General Election.





Speaking during an interview, Raila said he went to the US to meet his friends and nothing more. Besides, he wanted a break from politics.





He said he had received many invitations by his friends from the US and decided to visit them last week.





“As all Kenyans know, I have many friends in the US acquired over the years in my public and private life. Some are in Government and others are in private sector, academia and among other Kenyans in Diaspora,” Raila said.





“They invited to catch up on a range of issues, from politics to investments and just to take a break. I decided to consolidate those invitations and go this past week,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST