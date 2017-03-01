RAILA planning to declare himself President by force when he loses to UHURU - RUTO reveals

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could be planning to declare himself the winner of the August polls and swear himself in as President when he loses.





This was revealed by Deputy President William Ruto, who accused Raila of planning to cause violence like he did in 2007.





This follows the declaration by the National Super Alliance (NASA) that it will have its own parallel tallying system to that of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Speaking on Saturday, Ruto claimed that Raila’s plan to have a parallel tallying system is a plot to seize power through the backdoor.





He said the Opposition had sensed defeat and wants to dispute the outcome of the election if they lose through a parallel system.





However, he warned that the Jubilee Government will not allow NASA to have a parallel vote tallying system as it would be against the law and a recipe for disaster.





The Kenyan DAILY POST