RAILA opens up and speaks on KALONZO’s exit from NASA and leaves Jubilee in tears

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga jetted back into the country last Monday from US where he has been after leaving South Africa two weeks ago.





Raila landed back amid a crisis in the National Super Alliance (NASA) over the nomination of the alliance’s flag bearer for the August 8th General Election.





Speaking on Tuesday, Raila sought to ward off claims that NASA was in a crisis and that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was planning to bolt out of the coalition ahead of the polls.





He said he had no doubt that Kalonzo is in NASA to stay and that they will stick together to the end.





“I have no reason to believe that Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka will go it alone. He has been very clear that he is in NASA to stay and I have no reason to second-guess him,” Raila stated.





The former PM accused the media and the Government of spreading rumours about Kalonzo’s alleged plan to defect from NASA in order to cause disunity ahead of the election.





