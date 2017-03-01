RAILA ODINGA’s ODM says CHEBUKATI and EZRA CHILOBA want bloodshed in August

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and CEO, Ezra Chiloba, of favoring Jubilee Party in the upcoming election.





According to ODM men led by Philip Etale and his Orange House team, Chebukati and Chiloba are being used by the Executive to rig the August 8 th General Election in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Etale says Chebukati and Chiloba who come from the Luhya community are betraying Kenyans by working with a corrupt regime and assisting them to rig the August election.





“Luhyas are known to be men and women of MULEMBE (Peace), but there are only two Luhya @ wchebukati & @ ezraCHILOBA who hate PEACE,” Etale said.





Etale also accused the National Youth Service (NYS) of registering people as voters illegally in the just concluded voter registration exercise.





“We have information of the dirty work NYS have been doing with the BVR kits... They just returned them with data to the @ IEBCKenya,” Etale added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST