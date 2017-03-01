RAILA ODINGA’s NASA will crumble like the Tower of Babel, wait and see - MP prophesies.

A vocal Jubilee Party MP has dismissed the agreement signed by National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders saying that the amorphous alliance will crumble even before the August 8 th General Election.





Speaking during an interview on KBC Channel 1, Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange, predicted a fall-out among NASA top leaders.





“NASA will not go beyond the party nominations leave alone the August 8 general election,” said Koinange.





The lawmaker further claimed that NASA has no agenda for Kenyans and only wants to benefit itself.





He said the alliance fallout will begin when it announces its Presidential flag bearer in March or May.





“I don’t think Raila will allow Kalonzo, Mudavadi or Wetangula to flay the Alliance presidential ticket in the August polls,” Koinange said.





“It will be interesting to see on how they (NASA) will settle on a flag bearer, but I can guarantee you that the Alliance will not last long,” Koinange added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST