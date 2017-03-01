RAILA ODINGA’s NASA cannot lead Kenya, not when me and UHURU are alive - RUTO says.

Deputy President William Ruto has termed National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders as confused elements who have no clue on how to govern Kenya.





Speaking in Naivasha during a Jubilee Rally last Friday , Ruto said opposition leaders are only a bunch of hypocrites who have nothing new to offer to Kenyans.





“The four who had promised to name their candidate in their rally in Mathare have failed to do so and this was expected,” Ruto said.





The DP defended the Government’s borrowing and said the funds have been used for projects, such as the SGR, road construction and supply of electricity to hundreds of homes.





“Some of those in the opposition used the borrowed funds to pay Anglo Leasing and Goldenberg and they do not have the moral authority to question our work,” Ruto said.





He urged Kenyans to support Jubilee since NASA leaders are clueless, rudderless and confused.





The Kenyan DAILY POST