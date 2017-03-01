RAILA ODINGA’s Men in Black teach MOHA of Jicho Pevu a lesson – VIDEO of the beating

Former KTN investigative journalist, Mohamed Ali, is nursing petite injuries after he received a beating from ODM’s ‘Men in Black’ during an ODM rally in Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa on Sunday .





Moha was among ODM aspirants who had trooped to Mombasa to witness the ‘Coast Declaration’ where six Counties in Coast declared Raila Odinga as their Presidential candidate.





The six Counties - Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Kwale and Tana River - endorsed the former Premier for the top seat in the country.





But during the rally, there were behind the scenes incidents that were never caught on camera.





Nyali Parliamentary aspirant, Mohamed Ali, was beaten by men allied to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s brother Abubakar Joho.





The fight took place few metres from where Raila Odinga sat.





The goons urged Moha to drop his parliamentary bid on behalf of Saido who is being supported by Joho’s family.





Here is Moha's message to ODM supporters in Mombasa after the beating.





Thank you Mombasa. ODM disciplinary committee should now deal with hooligans. The people have decided. Being a brother to Governor Ali Hassan Joho doesn't give you the right to fight other aspirants on the podium. We know there are instructions not to release the said video with the evidence but it's too late. Be the judge. You can't bring a good man down.





Here is the video.



