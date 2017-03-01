RAILA ODINGA’s man was demanding a Sh 7.5 million bribe from me – MUTAHI NGUNYI claims.

Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has accused the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee of demanding a bribe during the National Youth Service theft probe.





Sharing his views via social media last Thursday , Mutahi called the panel 'a fellowship of thugs' for the alleged extortion.





Mutahi said the committee headed by Rarieda MP, Nicholas Gumbo, demanded a Sh 7.5 million bribe from him during its probe into the Sh 1.8 billion NYS scandal.





He said the committee recommended that he be charged with perjury because he failed to give a bribe.





“PAC is a fellowship of thugs; a demand of Sh 7.5 million was made from me. I refused. Now they want me charged with perjury,” Mutahi wrote.





Last week, PAC accused Ngunyi’s Consulting House firm of engaging the NYS in a Sh 90 million irregular contract.





The committee said Consulting House conspired with NYS officers to defraud the public of Sh 90 million by reproducing an existing document with minor adjustments.





