RAILA ODINGA’s man tells him 2017 is over and UHURU has already won - Go to Bondo!

A vocal opposition blogger has hit out at National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders for failing to mobilise their supporters to register in the just concluded voter registration exercise.





Gordon Opiyo, who has been campaigning for Raila since 2013, said President Uhuru Kenyatta won during the just concluded voter registration exercise.





Opiyo said it was impossible for NASA to oust President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, since it had failed to amass the required numbers in the just concluded exercise.





The blogger said the fewer number of people who had registered in critical NASA zones was a clear sign of voter apathy in opposition strongholds.





“NASA had its hopes dashed when Vihiga, Kakamega and Bungoma refused to take votes. Siaya, Kisumu performed very poorly,” he said.





He concluded by urging NASA leaders to focus on the 2022 race saying 2017 was a done deal.





The Kenyan DAILY POST