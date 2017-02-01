RAILA ODINGA will not stop me from vying for the Presidency in August - KALONZO says

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has dispelled claims that he is planning to abandon the National Super Alliance (NASA) if he is denied the Presidential ticket.





Addressing a Press Conference, Kalonzo said he has no plans of abandoning NASA and he will support whoever is nominated as NASA’s presidential candidate.





However, Kalonzo said he has no apologies to make for declaring that he is the most suitable opposition candidate to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.





“Nobody will stop me from seeking the flag-bearer seat,” Kalonzo told the media, adding that he cannot be sold to the highest bidder.





“I have no apologies to make for saying that I will seek the NASA presidential ticket,” said Kalonzo.





Kalonzo spoke hours after claiming that CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has no chance of beating President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.





He said Raila has lost presidential elections 3 times and he has no chance of beating magical Uhuru in 2017.





The Kenyan DAILY POST