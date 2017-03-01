RAILA ODINGA will never be President of Kenya, we can’t risk as NASA – MUDAVADI’s ‘brother’

A vocal Amani National Congress (ANC) official has said ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, will never be President and choosing him as a National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential flagbearer would grant Jubilee an easy victory in August.





Addressing a Press Conference in Kakamega, Martin Waliaula said Raila was not be 'sellable' and that choosing him would give Jubilee a landslide victory in August.





“Raila is the Jubilee candidate in NASA. Jubilee are praying and even willing to influence him to become the NASA flag bearer so that they can win in the early morning," said Waliaula, who is a close friend of ANC party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





“My view, which is shared by millions of others, is that Jubilee has two presidential candidates — President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila. We have voted for Raila in the past and you know the results,” Waliaula added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST