RAILA ODINGA vows to initiate the impeachment of UHURU for frustrating Sultan HASSAN JOHO

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has threatened to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta for frustrating Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





Addressing Bunge La Mwananchi members at Orange House on Tuesday , Raila accused Uhuru of what he termed as abuse of presidential powers, saying the era when his father, Jomo Kenyatta, threatened to crush opponents like maize flour is long gone.





“He is abusing the powers of the Presidency. He must know that he is violating the Constitution and we can recommend his impeachment,” Raila said.





“We can’t be intimidated because you have the police and the army. We have the military of the people. If it’s that bad, we can ask Kenyans to take to the streets.” Raila added.





Joho’s latest troubles began on Sunday when his ODM party mounted a massive rally in the historic Tononoka Grounds where the six coastal Counties resolved to back Raila for President.





Two days later , he was summoned by police to record a statement on his academic certificates after the Kenya National Examinations Council dismissed his result slip as a forgery.





