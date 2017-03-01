RAILA ODINGA to lose Kakamega if this happens as ODM youths vow to defect to Jubilee

ODM youths in Kakamega County have threatened to defect to Uhuru/Ruto’s Jubilee if party nominations will not be free and fair.





This is after it emerged that Raila Odinga was planning to give some aspirants direct tickets.





Led by Ikolomani Sub-county ODM Secretary, Amos Munasio, the youths urged Raila and party officials in the County not to take sides and allow candidates to campaign for themselves or else they will have themselves to blame.





Munasio noted that if the ODM nominations will not be free and fair, the youths would match to Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s to lodge their dissatisfaction and may even be forced to ditch ODM if push comes to shove.





Kakamega Deputy Governor, Philip Kutima, moved to calm the storm saying ODM’s National Elections Board will visit the County to explain to residents the rules of nominations.





“Those saying there would be favoritism in ODM just want to spoil the party’s name,” said Kutima.





