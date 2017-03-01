RAILA ODINGA tells KALONZO to stop shouting at him like a woman - Go if you want to go!

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has told Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, to tame his mouth since his recent utterances may divide the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking in Kisii County on Thursday, Raila said NASA is a coalition of the willing and anybody who is planning to walk out is free to do so.





“NASA is a coalition of the willing and anybody who is willing to bolt out the alliance is free to do so,” said Raila.





On Wednesday , Leader of Minority in Parliament, Francis Nyenze, said Kalonzo will bolt out of NASA if he is not declared NASA’s Presidential candidate.





Nyenze, who is also the Kitui West MP, gave NASA’s leaders a seven day ultimatum to name Kalonzo the presidential candidate or Wiper bolts out of the super alliance.





However, Raila said he spoke with Kalonzo on Thursday morning and he assured him he is in NASA to stay and he is going nowhere.





