RAILA ODINGA should sell his agenda to Kenyans and not lies about UHURU/ RUTO - JAMLECK

Kigumo MP, Jamleck Kamau, has told CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to sell his agenda to Kenyans and stop using lies and propaganda to discredit the Jubilee Government.





In a press conference in Nairobi, Jamleck said National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders should stop attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta and instead use that energy to sell their manifesto.





Jamleck said NASA’s claims about the lack of development were insincere.





“Uhuru means well for this country. If Raila wants to beat him, he should sell his agenda rather than waste time saying nothing has been done,” Jamleck said.





"NASA has no candidate. They do not know who will fly their flag but are focused on criticising everything the Government does. It leaves a lot of question on what their priorities are." Jamleck added.





He concluded by expressing confidence that President Uhuru Kenyatta will trounce the NASA candidate even before 8 am in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST