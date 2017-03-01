RAILA ODINGA says UHURU/ RUTO using KALONZO & his men to wreck NASA from within

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has accused Jubilee leaders of using a few elements in Wiper Democratic Movement to wreck the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Over the last few days, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and his lieutenants have been threatening to leave NASA if Kalonzo is not named the NASA presidential flag bearer ahead of August.





However, speaking on Thursday, Raila dispelled these fears adding that the alleged cracks were imaginary and a creation of Jubilee Government moles.





“NASA is intact and that is a guarantee. We shall only field one candidate for August,” said Raila.





“The Jubilee administration is scared of this movement and they are using all means to wreck us. Kindly relax and watch the space.” Raila added.





The former Premier said he is confident of NASA winning the Presidency and urged all NASA principals to support each other to be able to send Jubilee home.





The Kenyan DAILY POST