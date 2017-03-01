RAILA ODINGA now blames the media for lying to Kenya that UHURU/ RUTO have numbers.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has blamed the media for reportedly lying to Kenyans about CORD and Jubilee Party strongholds.





Speaking at the ODM party headquarters in Nairobi where he was receiving more defectors from Jubilee Party, Raila said the media has been depicting that Uhuru has the ‘tyranny of numbers’ and terming opposition strongholds as swing Counties.





Among the Counties regarded as ‘swing zones’ included Kisii, Nyamira, Kajiado and Narok. But in his speech on Friday, Raila refuted claims that these zones are undecided saying that all the mentioned areas in the Jubilee analysis belonged to ODM.





“Kajiado is a NASA zone, Narok is a NASA ZONE, Kisii is a NASA zone, Turkana is a NASA zone. There is no place for Jubilee,” Raila said.





The former Premier concluded by saying tthat NASA is enjoying massive support from ‘Jubilee’ zones and expressed confidence that the alliance will form the next Government.





