RAILA ODINGA is the right man for NASA Presidential ticket - See who have endorsed him

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential ticket received a boost with women leaders endorsing him for the ticket.





Three ODM Women Representatives - Florence Mutua (Busia), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Fatuma Ibrahim (Wajir) - endorsed Raila for the NASA ticket saying he was the most experienced among the four principals.





Speaking at the Busia Agricultural Centre during the presentation of affirmative action development cheques to women and youth groups, the women leaders urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) to drop their bids and back Raila because he is the only one who can beat President Uhuru Kenyatta.





They also told residents to vote in ODM leaders at all levels from Raila Odinga down to the MCAs.





“Raila Amollo Odinga has fought for this country for long. He has been in the forefront of bringing about devolution and fighting against corruption,” Mutua said.





