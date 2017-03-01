RAILA ODINGA is lying about projects initiated by UHURU/ RUTO - State House insists

State House Spokesman, Manoah Esipisu, has accused opposition leaders of using lies and propaganda to make the Jubilee Government look bad.





Speaking when he toured schools in Vihiga County, Esipisu who was accompanied by Education permanent Secretary, Belio Kipsang, said CORD leader, Raila Odinga, and his men are desperate and have resorted to propaganda to paint the Government in bad light.





“Allow me to say something on politics. I speak for the President who is a politician. The President is building schools and connecting electricity to grassroots areas,” Esipisu said.





“The Government has installed electricity in schools as part of the plan to effect the laptop project for schools.” Esipisu added.





The Spokesman also urged the media not to write lies from opposition leaders without interrogating them.





“When they say their lies, tell them the Government is initiating projects and implementing them,” he said.





