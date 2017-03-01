RAILA ODINGA is a liar and conman; avoid him like plague - UHURU tells Coast residents

President Uhuru Kenyatta launched a scathing attack against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his National Super Alliance (NASA) terming the Opposition as a bunch of liars and propagandists.





Speaking in Witu, Uhuru asked Coast residents to reject Raila and his NASA crew completely at the ballot because they are up to no good.





He said NASA lacked an agenda for the country and criticized Raila and his friends for practicing divisive and backward politics.





The President noted that NASA leaders failed to deliver to Kenyans during their reign unlike him and William Ruto who have transformed many parts of the country in just four years.





“The total years Raila, Wetangula, Kalonzo and Mudavadi were in Government are about 100 years compared to seven that Ruto and I have served. Let them show Kenyans what they did then,” Uhuru told residents.





The Kenyan DAILY POST