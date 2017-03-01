RAILA ODINGA is funding fake Infotrak polls to make him appear popular in NASA - KALONZO

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has sent a stern warning to the so-called pollsters regarding the recently publicized polls on the favourite candidate to clinch the NASA flag bearer ticket.





According to the poll conducted by Infotrak Research and Consulting, Raila Odinga still remains the favorite to clinch the NASA ticket with 68.3 percent of respondents reportedly favouring him.





Kalonzo emerged a distant second with 13.1 percent of respondents opting for him as the NASA flag bearer.





Other hopefuls, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, emerged third and fourth respectively.





Following the outcome of the poll, Kalonzo dismissed Infotrack saying that they were deliberately corrupting Kenyans using ‘fake statistics’.





“Kenyans are tired of being misled and fed with fake, cooked up figures. Have you ever seen these people who come up with these figures?” Kalonzo said.





“Every time Kalonzo Musyoka gets 10 percent. A man who has served as the Vice President and united the world always gets 10 percent. This time we are going all the way to deal with these pollsters head on,” Kalonzo added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST