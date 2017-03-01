RAILA ODINGA is the cure that Kenyans need - ODM says as it dismisses KALONZO’s threats.

Head of Communications in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Philip Etale, has said ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, should be the CORD Presidential flag bearer since he is the change Kenyans have been waiting for.





Responding to Barrack Muluka’s article in a local daily last Saturday, Etale said Muluka is working with Wiper Democratic Movement party to discredit a Raila presidency.





He also said nobody wants Wiper boss to bolt out of NASA but it is elements in Jubilee who are coming up with such theories.





Here is Philip Etale post that poked holes on Kalonzo’s threats and a Raila presidency.





I won't comment on Barrack Muluka's thoughts on the Nation. But my thought is clear, a Raila Odinga candidature is the cure for Kenya.





Nobody in Jubilee wants H.E. Kalonzo to bolt out of NASA, it is some elements within the Coalition who are coming up with such theories.





We all agree that Kenya has been mismanaged under Jubilee and we must encourage the nation and moreso NASA supporters to remain steadfast if we are to kick out Jubilee.





I have been reading excerpts from Mr. Muluka's article being shared bit by bit by Wiper communication team to try and taunt ODM supporters. I must make it clear here that ODM has followers, and not cows, goats or sheep, but human beings.





They also have their love for their party leader. Trying to whip unnecessary emotions through paid up newspaper articles will kill the dream.





This is Kenya's moment to have good leadership and not empty rhetoric that is aimed at diving a noble cause. My thoughts.





