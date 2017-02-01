RAILA ODINGA has vied for Presidency three times and will lose to UHURU in 2017 - KALONZO

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has asked CORD principals, Raila Odinga and Moses Wetangula, to support his presidential bid since he is the most suitable candidate to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8 th poll.





Speaking when he opened party offices in Kisii town, Kalonzo warned that he had been patient enough and would not wish to play second fiddle to any political leader who will be facing off with President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





“A time has come for the opposition to find an alternative candidate besides Mr Odinga to run for President,” said Kalonzo who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader.





He said he is confident that he will be National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer since he has the support of many Kenyans.





“We won't go back again, our journey has started, I am calling on all residents in Gusii region to support Wiper party to win the next General Election as I am going to be the NASA flag bearer,” said Kalonzo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST