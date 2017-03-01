RAILA ODINGA has sensed defeat and he wants to declare himself President in August! RUTO.

Deputy President William Ruto has said NASA leaders have sensed defeat and are looking for shortcuts to declare themselves winners during the August 8th General Election.





Speaking last Saturday in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, Ruto said by planning to establish a parallel tallying centre during the election period was a clear indication that Opposition leaders were in a desperate situation after sensing defeat.





The DP challenged NASA leaders to look for votes from Kenyans and let IEBC do their work as enshrined in the constitution.





“It is now obvious that our friends in the opposition have no formula of winning an election because they have neither the agenda nor candidate and they want to have a shortcut to win the August election by planning to establish a parallel tallying centre to announce results for themselves as winners,” said Ruto.





He said it is only the IEBC that has been mandated by the constitution to transmit votes and opposition leaders seem to be more confused than never.





The DP also urged NASA leaders to concentrate on having a presidential candidate who will battle it out with Jubilee’s candidate before thinking of having a parallel tallying centre.





The Kenyan DAILY POST