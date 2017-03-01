RAILA ODINGA has no friends! See what he has done to MOHAMED ALI of Jicho Pevu.

Former KTN investigative journalist, Mohamed Ali, is planning to decamp from ODM citing frustrations over his plans to capture the Nyali Constituency seat.





According to celebrated blogger and activist, Robert Alai, Raila has a preferred ODM candidate in Nyali and Moha of Jicho Pevu is not among those preferred.





Alai said Raila’s candidate in Nyali has already bribed him with millions of shillings and Moha is now seen as raw sewage.





See what Robert Alai wrote.





Mohamed Ali of Jicho Pevu is planning to decamp from ODM citing frustrations over his plans to capture the Nyali Constituency seat. I told you that Raila is very crafty. Now he is realising that ODM politics is not dictated by need to serve the people but how much you can offer Raila.





For Kenya to be free, you must discard those who have made politics their businesses. We must have the urge and desperate need to serve the people. The suffering poor Kenyans must be served without their desperation being auctioned.





The Kenyan DAILY POST