RAILA ODINGA grants the wish of ‘Meru James Bond’ after dangerous Helicopter stunt.

Julius Mwithalii commonly known as ‘Meru James Bond’ after his daring act on January 26 where he clung on a helicopter carrying CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has been rewarded.





The 28-year old told reporters that he didn’t cling to the chopper for fun but wanted to go to Raila’s home to ask for a job.





Speaking to reporters, the first born in a family of six said: “I am a die-hard supporter of Raila Odinga and I did not want him to leave me behind. Actually, I wanted a job from him.



" Initially, I wanted to be Raila’s chief campaigner in Meru region, but now I am open to any job, including being his farmhand. Had the pilot not dropped me at Athimba Primary School, I would have reached Raila’s destination.





Mwithalii and his three brothers were invited to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader’s office on Capitol Hill in Nairobi alongside a delegation from Meru where the former Prime Minister promised jobs for the four.





Meru County ODM chairman, Robert Kathata, who was part of the delegation told reporters:





“We have met and our party leader has promised jobs for Mr Mwithalii and his three brothers, who are disabled.”





“We will be getting more details on Monday, when Raila will be holding a political rally in Meru County.”





Mwithalii’s father is serving life in prison for attacking their mother and three siblings and chopped off their limbs.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.