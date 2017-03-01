RAILA ODINGA faked about food poisoning to avoid talks with KALONZO on MoU - Wiper says.

A section of Wiper Democratic Movement leaders have accused CORD leader, Raila Odinga, of faking about food poisoning to avoid talks with Wiper boss, Kalonzo Musyoka.





On March 8th, Raila Odinga was admitted at Karen Hospital, Nairobi, after he suffered acute food poisoning after Gachagua’s burial.





But Wiper leaders said the ‘food poisoning theory’ was stage-managed to avoid talks with Kalonzo.





Raila and Kalonzo had scheduled talks on the same day he was admitted at Karen Hospital.





The former VP wanted to meet Raila and discuss the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) where he had agreed to support Kalonzo’s presidential bid in 2017.





“We see the food poisoning theory as a stage managed stunt to avoid revisiting the MoU issue,” a senior Wiper Member, who requested a anonymity to avoid reprisals from his seniors, said.





The Wiper member said Kalonzo will not agree on anything in NASA unless the MoU issue is revisited and addressed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST