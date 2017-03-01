RAILA ODINGA endorses MOHAMED ALI for Nyali MP‘s seat – I will give him direct ticket.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has endorsed former KTN journalist, Mohamed Ali, as the next Nyali MP.





Speaking in Mombasa on Saturday, Raila said Ali, who is famous for his Jicho Pevu investigative stories, is a young man with an agenda of change for the people of Nyali, where he is set to vie for a parliamentary seat.





Raila stated that he shared Ali’s aspirations for a revolution, to re-evolve political, economic and social justice in the country.



The former Premier added that the seat the journalist was seeking presented him with an opportunity for change by offering “legislation and policies that make human sense” in the National Assembly.





“Revolution is not about shootouts…and that is what Mohammed Ali and I stand for,” said Raila.





On his part, Moha thanked Raila for endorsing him and stated that Raila Odinga deserves to be NASA’s presidential flag-bearer to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





