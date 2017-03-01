RAILA ODINGA directs ODM Governors to pay doctors their salaries when they were on strike.

ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, has directed all ODM Governors to honour the doctors’ agreement with the Government and pay their three month salary when they were on strike.





Speaking in Mombasa on Saturday when he met ODM aspirants, Raila expressed disappointment after the Government warned doctors that they will not be paid for the three months they were on strike.





The former Premier also criticised the Government saying it should ensure the return to work formula is fully implemented.





“The doctor’s salaries were already in the budget. So I don't see any reason why they should not be paid. It doesn't make sense to sign a Return to Work Formula with doctors, and then fail to implement it," said Raila.





“I have directed ODM Governors to honor the Return to Work Formula signed with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists' Union and pay the three months outstanding arrears to health workers employed in their jurisdiction," Raila added.





He said when he assumes the Presidency in August, he will ensure better pay for doctors and nurses across the country.



