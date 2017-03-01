RAILA ODINGA asks UHURU to show Kenyans what he has done with over Sh 8 trillion

Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader, Raila Odinga, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to tell Kenyans what they have done with Sh 8 trillion shillings.





Speaking in Mombasa when he inspected the 3,000 seater Uwanja wa Mbuzi soccer stadium in Nyali Constituency on Saturday , Raila challenged Uhuru and Ruto to stop "piggy-backing" on County projects and demonstrate to Kenyans what they have done to ease the life of the ordinary Kenyan.





"I challenge the Jubilee administration to stop piggy-backing on the projects of various Counties across the country," Raila, who is also the ODM party leader, said.





"Let them demonstrate to Kenyans what they have done with the 8 trillion shillings that you, as tax payers, have given the Jubilee administration since they took office,” Raila added.





He said before Uhuru asks what Mombasa Governor has done with Sh 50 billion he should tells Kenyans what they have done with Sh 8 trillion.





“Kenyans are tired of the lies that Jubilee tells; where are the laptops? Where are the five stadia of international standard? Where are the 10,000 kilometers of roads? Time is up!"said Raila.





The Kenyan DAILY POST