RAILA ODINGA almost sued The Standard Newspaper for saying his daughter has stroke.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, was planning to sue The Standard newspaper for publishing a fake story about the health of his daughter, Rosemary Odinga, who is hospitalized in South Africa.





Rosemary was airlifted to South Africa over a brain related problem and is being treated in one of the best hospitals in South Africa.





Raila promised to sue the newspaper for maliciously publishing a fake story about his daughter’s health.





The story was published on Sunday, March 5, with the headline 'Why I fear for my daughter'





The newspaper claimed that Raila and his wife, Ida, were worried about their daughter's condition.





According to the paper, the family was still devastated by the death of their eldest child, Fidel, who passed away in 2015.





The newspaper went on to report that Rosemary's mother, Ida, was distraught and inconsolable after her daughter was diagnosed with a mild stroke in South Africa.





But Raila through his lawyer, Paul Mwangi, said the newspaper fabricated the story and it never spoke to Raila or Ida Odinga.





The Kenyan DAILY POST