RAILA losing Coast as more politicians defect from ODM to Jubilee - UHURU/ RUTO receive them

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could be losing his political grip at the Coast going by the many defections from ODM being witnessed, with the latest defectors being Taita Taveta Senator Dan Mwazo and Women Representative, Joyce Lay.





The two among other many defectors were received into Jubilee by President Uhuru Kenyatta himself.





The President officially received the two ODM defectors and a host of ODM MCAs at a political rally at Moi Stadium in Voi Town.





However, local ODM leaders have dismissed the defections as inconsequential, saying the move would not change the voting pattern in favour of the Opposition.





“Their defection to Jubilee Party is inconsequential and will not change the voting pattern in the region,” said County ODM Coordinating Committee Organizing Secretary, Raphael Mwawughanga.





Uhuru was in Taita Taveta not only to receive ODM defectors but also to launch various development projects, among them the rehabilitation of the 56km Bura-Mgange-Werugha-Mbale- Msau-Mt. Wangondi Road.





The Kenyan DAILY POST