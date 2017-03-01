RAILA leaves South Africa for US to meet TRUMP as UHURU continues to fight with JOHO

Monday March 13, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has left South Africa for the United States of America.





Raila left for America yesterday from South Africa where he had been since last Friday visiting his ailing daughter Rosemary.





Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Spokesman, Dennis Onyango yesterday declined to divulge information on the nature of Raila’s trip to the US, but it is believed he will be meeting top officials in the Donald Trump-led Government.





“A statement was released that he will be out of the country for slightly over a week in the USA after South Africa for a number of engagements. This is still the case,” Onyango said.





The former PM is expected back in the country by the end of the week after several meetings in the US.





Raila suspended his campaigns on Friday to visit his daughter in South Africa who is suffering from a brain tumor.





The Kenyan DAILY POST