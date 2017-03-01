RAILA/ KALONZO/ MUDAVADI/ WETA agree on how to pick candidate and Jubilee is afraid

It appears the National Super Alliance (NASA) principals have agreed on how to pick the coalition’s flag bearer ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This was revealed by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who said there was no cause for alarm over how the NASA Presidential candidate would be picked.





Speaking in Rongai, Kajiado County, Mudavadi revealed that NASA would pick its flag bearer through consensus after all the principals agreed on the method.





He said Kenyans should expect communication from the National Coordination Committee who will promptly inform Kenyans when they settle on the candidate.





Mudavadi dismissed claims that there was a deadlock in NASA over who should fly the flag in August.





However, he asked Kenyans to be patient with NASA as it prepares to name its candidate saying there is still enough time.





“We still have a lot of time ahead given the IEBC timelines. We still have party primaries, which will take the whole of April and the better part of May. It is after that the attention will now shift to naming a Presidential candidate,” said Mudavadi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST