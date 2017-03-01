RAILA is minced meat as UHURU makes big changes in Jubilee Party - See who he has picked

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have made changes in the Jubilee party leadership structure to give it a national outlook ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This is after they replaced Acting Secretary General, Veronica Maina, with former Rarieda MP, Raphael Tuju, who until recently was the head of the Jubilee secretariat.





Speaking after the Jubilee’s National Executive Committee meeting held at State House, Uhuru said the changes were in line with the party constitution.





Tuju will now steer Jubilee through the critical election period to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta is re-elected. Maina will now serve as deputy chairperson of the Jubilee Party.





Also appointed is Andrew Musangi, who will head the party’s National Election Board. He replaces Pwaka Wanyonyi, who was kicked out the 0ffice last week after his appointment was opposed by the Law Society of Kenya over integrity issues.





Muchai Lumatete, who had replaced Wanyonyi, will now chair the party’s disciplinary committee while Faith Waigwa was picked to chair the Appeals Tribunal.





