RAILA is an experienced loser! KABOGO says as he vows to ensure he’s sent to Bondo in August.

Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has said ODM leader, Raila Odinga, is a patented election loser who should consider retiring from politics before the August 8 th poll.





Speaking at his offices in Kiambu, Kabogo said Raila Odinga will still lose the forthcoming elections because he has no agenda for Kenyans.





“I don’t think Raila has anything new to add to Kenyans. He is an experienced loser and I don’t see the reason why he intends to compete with Uhuru Kenyatta,” Kabogo said.





“He may attract thousands to rallies but that does not translate into votes. It will be essential if he retires honorably from politics,” Kabogo added.





The flamboyant MP also dismissed claims that he barred the opposition from holding a rally in Thika.





Raila, 71, has had three unsuccessful attempts at the Presidency and he wants to try for the fourth time in August.





