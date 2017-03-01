RAILA infuriates UHURU after jetting back from US - See what he revealed on Tuesday

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that the National Super Alliance (NASA) was in a crisis over the selection of the Presidential candidate.





Speaking during an interview, Raila said NASA was intact and that there was no such thing called unease in the coalition.





Raila accused the Jubilee Government of using National Intelligence Service (NIS) to create disunity in NASA.





“We have been in politics and public life long enough to notice when the so-called unease is being pushed and exaggerated by the Government using intelligence agencies, and that is what is going on. Jubilee has deployed the services of NIS to feed media with information exaggerating discord in Opposition ranks. The aim is to make our supporters give up and also to break up the Opposition. It is a criminal activity for NIS,” Raila said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST