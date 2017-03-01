RAILA in trouble as MARAGA clearly works for UHURU - See what he did that is causing ripples

Chief Justice David Maraga is under fire from lawyers for allegedly working for President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Executive against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Opposition instead of being independent.





This follows his move to interfere with judges, where he has transferred a judge for ruling against the Jubilee Government.





Led by former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Chairman, Apollo Mboya, and activist Okiya Omtatah, the lawyers accused Maraga of wanting to transfer Judge Enock Chacha for restraining Parliament from impeaching Auditor General Edward Ouko as demanded by Uhuru’s Government after he exposed the theft of the Eurobond proceeds.





The lawyers now want disciplinary action taken against Maraga over gross misconduct and interference with judges.





“The CJ wants to punish Justice Chacha by transferring him out of Nairobi just because he issued orders suspending Parliamentary proceedings against the Auditor General. This state of affairs is unacceptable and we urge him not to be an errand boy for anybody,” Omtatah aid.





The Kenyan DAILY POST