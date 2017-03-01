RAILA has no chance! Majority of Kenyans wants UHURU to be re-elected for the second term

A new opinion poll funded by Citizen TV shows that majority of Kenyans think that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party should be re-elected in August.





According to the polls by Strategic Africa, 47 per cent of respondents want Jubilee to be re-elected, 40 per cent say they should not be re-elected while 10 percent are not sure.





A poll by Ipsos Synovate shows that 53 percent of Kenyans want the father of the nation be re-elected for the second term in August.





Another one by Infrotrak shows that 49 per cent were of the opinion that Jubilee should be re-elected while 38 per cent said they do not deserve a second term while 12 per cent of those polled, were not sure.





Citizen TV financed the polls and it tasked Ipsos, Infotrack and Strategic Africa in conducting them.





If the poll results are anything to go by, Raila Odinga and his opposition have a zero chance of beating Uhuru in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST